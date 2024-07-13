Two Wild Elephants Find Sanctuary in Raimana National Park, Embrace Friendly Interaction with Locals

KOKRAJHAR: Since a few days ago, a sizable crowd has gathered on National Highway-31 close to the Mahamaya temple in Kachugaon to observe two wild elephants that are seeking refuge in a small jungle area that is part of Raimana National Park. Locals have reported that the elephants have been in the "Sujit Narzary Botanical Eco Garden," which is managed by a society and has a large pond that is part of the Ambrit Sarovar programme under the Nabin Nagar VCDC. This little tropical area is also traversed by the Gongia River.

According to the local reports, the elephants have been residing in the small jungle area for the past one and a half months and have not posed any harm to the people. The two lone wild elephants had been living in a small jungle. Remarkably, one of the elephants had become more friendly with the people and was seen accepting fruits from them. They also said that the elephants did not enter the village or damage any crops but simply remained in the same area for the duration of their stay. A villager of Feripur-Kheng Rabha first dared to feed one of the elephants and realized that they were becoming people’s friends.

The Raimana National Park is a protected area located in the Kokrajhar district of BTC, Assam known for its rich biodiversity and vibrant ecosystem and the park is a sanctuary for numerous species of flora and fauna. The park covers an area of about 111.19 sqr. km and is a crucial part of the ecological landscape of the region. The park boasts a diverse range of plant species, including dense forests of sal (Shorea robusta), teak (Tectona grandis), and various other deciduous trees. The undergrowth is lush with numerous shrubs, herbs, and grasses that support the wildlife of the area. It is home to a variety of wildlife including several endangered and rare species. It is also home for Asian elephants commonly seen roaming the park, Bengal Tigers, Leopards, Golden Langur, an endangered primate species endemic to this region and various deer species including barking deer, sambar and hog deer.

Additionally, the park is a haven for birdwatchers, with a plethora of avian species including hornbills, peafowl, and various migratory birds that visit the park seasonally. The park is a part of ongoing conservation efforts to protect and preserve its unique biodiversity. Anti-poaching measures, habitat restoration projects, and community engagement initiatives are in place to ensure the sustainability of the ecosystem. The involvement of local communities is crucial, as they play a significant role in maintaining the ecological balance and protecting the wildlife.

Raimana National Park is an emerging destination for eco-tourism as visitors can enjoy activities such as wildlife safaris, bird watching and guided nature walks. The park’s scenic beauty and serene environment makes it an ideal spot for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. Efforts are made to promote responsible tourism that does not disturb the natural habitat or its inhabitants. Overall, Raimana National Park is a testament to the rich natural heritage of Assam, offering a glimpse into the diverse wildlife and pristine landscapes of the region. It serves as a crucial area for conservation and a peaceful retreat for those looking to immerse themselves in nature.

