Two-Year-Old Dies After Injection at Dhekiajuli Clinic, Locals Vandalise Premises; Doctor Detained

The death of a two-year-old child at a private clinic in Dhekiajuli has triggered widespread tension in the area, with angry locals storming the facility and causing significant property damage on Tuesday evening before police intervened to restore order.

The deceased child has been identified as Hafizuddin Ahmed, son of Habibur Rahman.

What Happened at the Clinic

According to sources, the child was brought to the private clinic owned by Dr JK Nath at around 6:30 PM on Tuesday after reportedly suffering from fever.

Family members alleged that shortly after an injection was administered, the child's condition deteriorated rapidly, leading to his sudden death.

The unexpected loss triggered immediate and intense public outrage in the area.

Also Read: 14-year-old girl rescued as CWC, police foil child marriage in Hojai