14-year-old girl rescued as CWC, police foil child marriage in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: In a swift operation, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Hojai, in collaboration with Hojai police, foiled a child marriage attempt and rescued a 14-year-old minor girl from Karmakar Para in Telibasti on Thursday. According to reports, the girl was rescued from the residence of Bidhan Das, where her mother, Bandhna Das, was arranging the marriage. Upon receiving the tip-off, CWC Chairperson Samir Sarkar immediately mobilized a team from the CWC Hojai unit along with Hojai police personnel. The team apprehended the mother and other individuals involved in the illegal ceremony. The minor was medically examined and placed temporarily at the One Stop Centre for her safety. Hojai police will conduct a thorough investigation, after which the child will be produced before the CWC for further action.

