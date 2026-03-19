Two Years On, Tinsukia's Dug-Up Roads Stay Broken as Elections Approach

Two years after road digging began in Tinsukia, the town's damaged streets remain unrepaired — and with election season in full swing, residents say no one in authority appears interested in even a partial restoration.

The roads, torn up for multiple overlapping infrastructure projects, are now heavily prone to accidents and have become a daily hazard for commuters and pedestrians alike.

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