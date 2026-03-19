Two Years On, Tinsukia's Dug-Up Roads Stay Broken as Elections Approach

Two years after road digging began in Tinsukia, the town's damaged streets remain unrepaired — and with election season in full swing, residents say no one in authority appears interested in even a partial restoration.
The roads, torn up for multiple overlapping infrastructure projects, are now heavily prone to accidents and have become a daily hazard for commuters and pedestrians alike.
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The damage began with the digging of roads for the laying of water pipelines under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) — a flagship central government scheme that remains incomplete in Tinsukia to this day.
Residents say contractors left behind only piles of mud and sludge along the roads, with no effort made to restore the surfaces after the work was done.
Almost simultaneously, the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Tinsukia municipality began construction of drains on either side of the same roads — compounding the damage and creating severe difficulties for the public trying to navigate the town.
The result has been a chaotic stretch of broken surfaces, exposed earth, and blocked pathways that has persisted for two full years without meaningful intervention.
The condition of Parbotia Road — an important alternative route to AT Road — is described by locals as being in an extremely bad state.
The Parbotia Feeder Road has also been heavily damaged by drain construction work carried out alongside it.
Residents say contractors continue to operate at their own pace with little accountability, while public complaints are met with assurances that never translate into action.
With elections approaching and candidates canvassing for votes, the people of Tinsukia are asking why the roads that affect their daily lives remain an afterthought.