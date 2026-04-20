Two Youths Caught With 811 Fake Currency Notes on Train at Rangia

Two young men from Faridabad were detained by the Government Railway Police at Rangia on Sunday after fake currency notes worth over four lakh rupees in face value were found hidden in a school bag during routine checking aboard the Agartala-Deoghar Express.

The operation was led by GRP Officer-in-Charge Gunajit Pathak.

What the Search Uncovered

The two individuals — identified as Arman Malik and Rabin Khan, both from Faridabad — were found carrying 811 fake Rs 500 notes stuffed inside a school bag.

Police said the counterfeit notes were crudely produced: printed on one side only, with the reverse left completely blank.

In addition to the fake currency, the GRP also seized ATM cards, credit cards, mobile phones, and two air tickets for a Delhi-Guwahati flight dated April 18 from the duo.

Also Read: Guwahati: Man held with fake currency notes in city