Two Youths from Demow Reported Missing While Travelling for Work

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: A youth from the Megha tea estate near Demow has gone missing from Chennai. According to information received, Kameswar Bauri (25 years) had gone to Chennai in search of a job and has been missing since April 26.

Bauri took a train journey with 5 other youths and became untraceable after reaching Chennai.

On the other hand, Hiren Phukan, a resident of Bokota Halmari Gaon near Demow, was heading towards Kerala in a train in search of a job, with his son Aditya Phukan and some other people, on May 15. According to reports, Phukan got off the train at a station in Odisha and went missing.

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