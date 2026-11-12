Two Youths Killed, Three Critically Injured as Speeding Car Plunges Into Ditch at Matmora Embankment

Lakhimpur: A pall of gloom descended over the Mornoi Bebejia Majgaon area in Assam’s Lakhimpur district after two youths were killed and three others sustained critical injuries when a speeding car lost control and plunged into a deep roadside ditch at the Matmora embankment in Dhakuakhana.

According to local police and eyewitness accounts, the tragic mishap occurred when a Maruti Alto bearing registration number AS-01-FG-2722 was traveling at high speed from the direction of Majuli.

While navigating a stretch along the Matmora embankment, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The car first rammed violently into a roadside post before overturning and plunging into a deep ditch adjacent to the embankment.

The force of the collision was so severe that two of the five occupants were thrown out of the mangled vehicle. Local residents rushed to the spot immediately after hearing the crash and pulled the victims from the wreckage.

All five youths were hurried to the Dhakuakhana Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital. However, attending doctors declared two of them dead upon arrival.

The deceased have been identified as Durlabh (Pradan) Baruah and Bichitra Bora, both residents of Mornoi Bebejia Majgaon. The three survivors—Biswajit Saikia, Ankurjyoti Saikia, and Biswajit Khanikar, also hailing from the same village—suffered severe trauma.

Following preliminary emergency stabilization at the local civil hospital, medical authorities referred the trio to Dibrugarh for advanced treatment, where their condition remains critical.

"The impact was devastating, and the vehicle was completely mangled when we reached the ditch. We immediately helped pull the boys out and arranged for them to be taken to the hospital," said a local resident who assisted in the initial rescue efforts.

Personnel from the Dhakuakhana police station arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. Police have seized the wrecked vehicle and sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem examination.

A formal investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine whether over speeding or poor visibility along the embankment contributed to the fatal crash.