Tyagbir Hem Baruah College Hosts Motivational Talk on Strategies for Competitive Exam Aspirants

A motivational session titled "Strategies for Young Aspirants" was held at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College in Jamugurihat on Wednesday, organised by the college's women's cell to help students prepare for competitive examinations and plan their career goals effectively.

The programme featured Punam Gogoi — a former APS officer and founder of Career Class — as the resource person.

In her address, Gogoi stressed the importance of setting clear, defined goals and working with consistent dedication to achieve them, offering practical guidance to students navigating the competitive examination landscape.

Also Read: Assam: Workshop on strategies for 'Zero Snakebite Death' initiative held in Demow