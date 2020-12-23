UBPO hails government as the formation of BKWAC becomes certain

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO) on Tuesday hailed the Government of Assam for its bold step to fulfil its commitment as the State cabinet on Tuesday passed the decision to bring requisite bill for formation of Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) outside BTC.

Talking to this reporter, the general secretary of UBPO, Anil Basumatary said that the formation of BKWAC had become certain as the State cabinet had cleared the passage for formation of new council by bringing the bill in the assembly session to be held on December 28 to December 30. He said that the struggle for the new council by UBPO was going to yield a desired result. He hoped that the political aspirations, development of socio-economic, language, literature and culture and protection of identity of Boro Kachari people living outside BTC would be possible after the new council was formed. He thanked Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, State Finace Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, State parliamentary affairs minister Chandra Mohan Patowari and former Rajya Sabha MP Biswajit Daimary for taking initiatives for the formation of BKWAC.

