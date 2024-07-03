UBPO to celebrate Foundation Day centrally in Nagaon; executive meeting held

LAKHIMPUR: An important executive meeting of the United Bodo People's Organization (UBPO) was held in the conference hall of the Boro Sahitya Sabha Bhawan, located at Bathopuri on Monday. The meeting was chaired by UBPO central committee president Manuranjan Basumatary while general secretary Pitambar Brahma explained the objectives of the event. The meeting was also attended by Mihiniswar Basumatary, the Chief Executive Member of the Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) along with the office bearers, executive members of the UBPO central committee.

In the meeting, UBPO decided to celebrate the 11th Foundation Day of the organization in a befitting manner on July 18 in the auditorium of the State Institute of Rural Development, located at Amoni of Nagaon district. General secretary Pitambar Brahma informed that the organization would felicitate 45 brilliant students in the event while BKWAC would grant a financial package of Rs. 10,000 to each of them. In the same meeting, UBPO took resolution to thank the Government of Assam for demolishing the house of the killer of Hiranmay Khakhlari at Dudhnoii and to invite Education Minister Dr. Ronoj Pegu as the chief guest of the foundation day celebration event.

