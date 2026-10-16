UCO Bank Posts 26.8% Surge in Q2 Net Profit, Total Business Up 18.84%

GUWAHATI: UCO Bank reported a 26.8 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 785.64 crore in the second quarter of FY 2026-27, compared with Rs 619.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The bank's operating profit increased 16.1 per cent to Rs 1,872.36 crore, while total income grew around 10.1 per cent to Rs 8,174.08 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2026. UCO Bank's total business grew 18.84 per cent year-on-year, while gross advances rose 24.68 per cent to approximately Rs 2.88 lakh crore. The bank said it would continue to focus on sustainable credit growth, deposit mobilisation, digital banking, improved operational efficiency and prudent risk management, a press release said.

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