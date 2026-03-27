Udalguri District Reserves 110 Polling Stations for Women Officers Ahead of Assam Polls

Tangla: As Assam gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Udalguri district administration has ramped up its preparations — and made a pointed statement about women's role in the democratic process along the way.
The district Election Department has reserved 110 polling stations, spread across all four legislative assembly segments in the district, to be entirely managed by women officers.
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The 110 women-managed polling stations form part of Udalguri's total network of 865 polling stations — making them a visible and deliberate component of the district's overall election machinery.
The initiative is aimed at strengthening women's participation in election management at the grassroots level, going beyond voter turnout and placing women in direct charge of the polling process itself.
Beyond the women-led stations initiative, the Udalguri district administration has been stepping up broader preparations to ensure a peaceful, well-coordinated polling day across the district.