Udalguri District Reserves 110 Polling Stations for Women Officers Ahead of Assam Polls

Tangla: As Assam gears up for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Udalguri district administration has ramped up its preparations — and made a pointed statement about women's role in the democratic process along the way.

The district Election Department has reserved 110 polling stations, spread across all four legislative assembly segments in the district, to be entirely managed by women officers.

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