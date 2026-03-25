Modi, Rahul Gandhi to Lead Star Campaign Blitz for Assam Assembly Election

According to BJP state president Dilip Saikia, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to address four public rallies, while Amit Shah will cover six. Both leaders may increase their rally count depending on convenience and ground-level requirements.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin is also slated to address six election rallies across the state.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari will additionally campaign for the party. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is expected to participate in as many as four to five rallies per day, reflecting the intensity of the BJP's ground push.