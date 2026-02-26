Udalguri: District Veterinary Officer accorded warm farewell ahead of retirement

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: A retiring District Veterinary Officer (DVO) of AH & Veterinary office of Udalguri, Dr Nagen Ch Kalita, was given farewell on Wednesday. Dr Kalita will be superannuated from his service from February 28. On the occasion, an open meeting was organized in the premises of District AH & Veterinary office in Udalguri, presided over by new District Veterinary Officer of AH & Veterinary of Udalguri office, Dr Sewali Ojha. This meeting was anchored by Dr Rupam Boro, SDVO, Bhergaon Sub-Divisional office. The outgoing District Veterinary Officer Dr Kalita was felicitated with a gamocha, japi, sarai, and citation by the veterinary officials and other dignitaries. Several noted persons like Dr Akshay Deka, Dr KK Sarma, Dr Prafulla Konwar, and journalist Arun Sarma took part in this meeting as guests along with the veterinary field assistants of Udalguri district. After receiving the honour, outgoing DVO Dr Kalita thanked officials and staff and expressed gratitude. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Sulabh Sarma.

