Farewell ceremony held for retiring teacher at Chakimukh HS School

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A farewell ceremony was held at Chakimukh Higher Secondary School to bid adieu to retiring teacher Ganesh Handique on January 30. The event was attended by students, teachers, and dignitaries, who gathered to appreciate Handique's dedication and service to the institution.

The ceremony began with the school song, followed by a welcome address by Principal Renu Gowala. Speakers, including Asomi Gogoi, former principals, and colleagues, praised Handique's contributions to the school and wished him a happy and healthy retirement.

The students presented a song and a poem, while teachers and staff members expressed their gratitude and best wishes. The ceremony concluded with a farewell message from Handique, thanking everyone for their support and affection throughout his career.

Also Read: JAMUGURIHAT: Tangiya LPS headteacher Prannath Pator accorded farewell