Assam News

Udalguri gears up for peaceful Assembly polls

The Udalguri district administration is ready to hold the Assembly election 2026 in the four legislative assembly segments of the district in a peaceful environment, and preparations for the same are almost completed.
Udalguri
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A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: The Udalguri district administration is ready to hold the Assembly election 2026 in the four legislative assembly segments of the district in a peaceful environment, and preparations for the same are almost completed. As per the official updates of electoral rolls, the 45-Bhergaon LAC has a total of 1,60,800 voters and 3 transgenders out of which 81,468 are female electors, 46-Udalguri (ST) LAC has 1,70,121 electors and one transgender out of which 85,966 are female electors, 47-Mazbat LAC has the highest 1,86,340 electors and one transgender out of which 93,550 are female electors, and in 48-Tangla LAC, there are 1,80,658 electors out of which 91,128 are female voters. The Election Department has engaged 26 sector officers and 4 zonal officers in 45-Bhergaon LAC and in 46-Udalguri ST LAC each, 25 sector officers and 4 zonal officers in 47-Mazbat LAC, and 26 sector officers and 4 zonal officers in 48-Tangla LAC for the smooth conduct of elections, while adequate security arrangements have also been made throughout the district.

Also Read: All 25 Nominations Valid in Udalguri District as Four Constituencies Gear Up for Assam Polls 2026

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Udalguri

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