Udalguri gears up for peaceful Assembly polls

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: The Udalguri district administration is ready to hold the Assembly election 2026 in the four legislative assembly segments of the district in a peaceful environment, and preparations for the same are almost completed. As per the official updates of electoral rolls, the 45-Bhergaon LAC has a total of 1,60,800 voters and 3 transgenders out of which 81,468 are female electors, 46-Udalguri (ST) LAC has 1,70,121 electors and one transgender out of which 85,966 are female electors, 47-Mazbat LAC has the highest 1,86,340 electors and one transgender out of which 93,550 are female electors, and in 48-Tangla LAC, there are 1,80,658 electors out of which 91,128 are female voters. The Election Department has engaged 26 sector officers and 4 zonal officers in 45-Bhergaon LAC and in 46-Udalguri ST LAC each, 25 sector officers and 4 zonal officers in 47-Mazbat LAC, and 26 sector officers and 4 zonal officers in 48-Tangla LAC for the smooth conduct of elections, while adequate security arrangements have also been made throughout the district.

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