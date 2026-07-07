Udalguri health department observes World Zoonoses Day with Awareness Programme

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Reinforcing the importance of preventing animal-to-human disease transmission, the Health Department on Monday observed World Zoonoses Day by organising a district-level awareness programme at the Udalguri Block Primary Health Centre. The initiative aimed to sensitise the public on zoonotic diseases and promote preventive healthcare through inter-departmental coordination.

Addressing the gathering, health experts explained that zoonotic diseases are infections naturally transmitted from animals to humans through direct contact, contaminated environments, and food or insect vectors. They stressed that timely awareness, improved hygiene, safe food practices, and coordinated surveillance are vital to reducing the risk of such infections.

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