Assam: Villagers Seize Vehicles Amid Outrage Over Illegal Sand Mining in Udalguri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Agitated residents of the villages along the Nonai (Gitibari) river in Assam's Udalguri district have taken matters into their own hands amid ongoing illegal sand and stone mining, seizing four dumpers and a JCB/front-end loader before handing them over to the Forest Department.

The illegal mining activities, which continue round-the-clock, have raised serious concerns over the safety and livelihoods of thousands of people living in villages including Gitibari Nepali village, Chapai Basti, Line No. 10 of Paneri tea garden, Gejerikuchi, South and North Kalikhola, Bhutiachang, Tarkhuti, and Do Nadimukh.

Locals allege that deep excavation pits created by the unauthorised mining have led to the deaths of several children who fell into them. They claim that unchecked operations have altered the river's course, causing significant soil erosion that has washed away agricultural land. Many farmers reportedly continue to pay land revenue even as their fields are lost or rendered unproductive.

Environmental impacts are reportedly severe. Residents say that the excessive mining has lowered the river's water level, leading to acute water shortages, drying of vegetation, and degradation of farmland into desert-like conditions. Travel along the river, a key local route, has become hazardous during the monsoon due to increased depth. A child reportedly drowned recently in one of the mining pits.

Several illegal crusher mills are also operating along the riverbank, allegedly violating environmental regulations by conducting deep mining operations.

Frustrated by the situation and perceived inaction by authorities, villagers seized two dumpers, a front-end loader, and a JCB when they caught the vehicles engaged in illegal mining. The sand mining operators fled the scene as villagers gathered. Nonai Range Forest Officer Manindra Barman later reached the spot and took possession of the vehicles.

Villagers, however, alleged that a 'settlement' was reached midway and the vehicles were subsequently released. The Forest Officer has assured residents that illegal mining activities will be stopped.

Also Read: Locals Accuse Forest Officials of Enabling Illegal Sand and Soil Mining in Nalbari