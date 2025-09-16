Udalguri hosts joint civil–police meeting ahead of BTC Election 2025

A Correspondent

TANGLA: A joint meeting of civil and police zonal and sector officers was held at Udalguri College in view of the ensuing BTC Election, 2025 on Friday. The session, which discussed rules, regulations, functions, and election-related ethics for the smooth conduct of polls across all ten BTC segments, focused on civil–police coordination, transportation and security plans, AMF of polling stations, and arrangements for safety and accommodation of polling teams.

District Commissioner and Returning Officer Pulak Patgiri addressed the assembly, explained the rules of the election process, and urged officials to extend full cooperation to ensure a peaceful and successful conduct of the polls. The training was also addressed by Additional District Commissioner Sarfraz Haque, who is the nodal officer for BTC Election, 2025 in Udalguri district. Additional District Commissioner Lakshmi Kutum, Assistant Commissioner Swaraj Bharat Lagasu, and Assistant Commissioner (i/c Transport Cell) Kashyapi Kashyap clarified arrangements under their respective cells and sought cooperation from officials. Election Observers Hanif Noorani, Arup Kumar Sarma, Bhaskar Jyoti Manta, and Hari Prasad Borah (ACS) were present and interacted with the civil and police zonal and sector officers. The event was also attended by Additional District Commissioner and Returning Officer (i/c) & SDO (Civil), Bhergaon subdivision, Ringhkhang Mashahary, and Udalguri Superintendent of Police Pushkin Jain. The second phase of training for sector and zonal officers was held on Monday at the auditorium of Udalguri College, the DIPRO Udalguri stated.

Also Read: Second phase training for BTC election officials begins in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: