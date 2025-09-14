Second phase training for BTC election officials begins in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The second phase training programme for Presiding and Polling Officers of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Election 2025 began today in Kokrajhar, with group training sessions scheduled to continue till tomorrow.

The training sessions were conducted across multiple venues — Kokrajhar University for Kokrajhar Sadar Sub-Division, Gossaigaon College for Gossaigaon Sub-Division, and Kazigaon MV School along with Kazigaon High School for Parbatjhora Sub-Division. A total of 10 rooms were requisitioned at Kokrajhar University, while additional venues were arranged at Gossaigaon and Parbatjhora to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

The training is being held under the supervision of Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Masanda M. Pertin, alongside Election Observers, Training Cell In-Charge, senior officials of the District Administration, and Master Trainers appointed for the BTC polls.

Meanwhile, the second phase randomization of Polling Personnel was carried out on September 9 by the DC & RO, Kokrajhar, in the presence of Election Observers, Sub-Divisional Officers (Civil) of Gossaigaon, Additional Deputy Commissioners, the Election Officer, and senior district officials.

