Udalguri: Jewellery shop employee found dead in rented house at Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A 21-year-old employee of a jewellery shop was found dead in a rented house at Orang under the jurisdiction of Orang police station in Udalguri district, triggering shock and concern in the locality.

The incident occurred on the night of January 27 at around 9:00 pm at Saikia Chuburi No. 1, Orang, where the youth had been residing for work-related reasons. The deceased has been identified as Gouranga Sutradhar, son of Anil Sutradhar of Chakitok Pujabari, Nagaon district.

Gouranga was employed at New Lakshmi Jewellers, located along the Orang Mazbat road. Upon receiving information, Orang police reached the spot and, on January 28, recovered the body in the presence of Mazbat Revenue Circle Officer Sujata Goswami. The body was subsequently sent to the Udalguri Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

According to sources and statements from family members, the deceased was reportedly struggling with excessive alcohol consumption. It is alleged that he had consumed a large quantity of alcohol on the night of the incident. However, the exact cause and circumstances leading to the death are yet to be officially confirmed.

Police have registered a case and stated that a detailed investigation was underway to ascertain all aspects related to the incident.

Also Read: Assam: Daylight robbery in Bokakhat, looted gold and diamond jewellery