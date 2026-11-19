A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: The Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department of Udalguri on Wednesday launched the Financial Year 2026–27 vaccination programme against Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and Brucellosis at Dhansrighat in Orang to safeguard livestock and support cattle farmers. The programme was led by District Veterinary Officer Dr Rupan Ch Baro in the presence of Abdus Samad, Chairman of No. 66 Dhansrighat VCDC. Other veterinary officials present included Dr Derhasar Brahma, Dr Ritam Hazarika, Dr Babul Deka, and Dr Richa Deuri. As part of the drive, more than 100 cattle were vaccinated against Lumpy Skin Disease, while 16 female calves received Brucellosis vaccines. In addition, 66 livestock-owning families were provided with essential veterinary medicines, disinfectants and deworming medicines to improve animal health and disease prevention.