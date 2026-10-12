Udalguri Mourns the Loss of Model Farmer and Community Leader Sarat Saikia

Sarat Saikia, a well known farmer and social figure of Garubandha-Balisiha village under Orang Mouza in Udalguri district, passed away at a private hospital in Guwahati on Sunday evening following a heart attack. He was 66.

Saikia, who was undergoing treatment at Health City Hospital after developing cardiac complications, breathed his last at around 5.30 pm on Sunday.

Known in the locality as a progressive and model farmer, Saikia was also associated with the religious and social life of the village and served as a Deuri of the Balisiha Public Namghar. The eldest son of Hidi Ram Saikia of Balisiha village, Saikia is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, daughter-in-law and son-in-law.

His death has cast a pall of gloom over the Orang area. The Orang Journalists’ Association, Pub Udalguri Press Club and the Udalguri district committee of APCU among other organisations, mourned his demise and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

– Tapan Sen Gupta

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