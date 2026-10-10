Assam: Orang Mourns Loss of Businessman Bapi Paul in Tragic Road Accident

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A pall of gloom descended on Orang following the untimely death of local businessman Bapi Paul in a road accident on National Highway 15 at Nichilamari under Orang Police Station in Udalguri district on October 8.

The accident took place at around 7 pm on Thursday when Paul was travelling from Orang Chariali towards his residence at Garubandha village on his motorcycle, bearing registration number AS-12AK-6873.

According to information received, an Alto car bearing registration number AS-01DX-5212, travelling from Tezpur towards Rowta, struck Pal's motorcycle from behind, leaving him critically injured.

He was immediately rushed to the Orang Community Health Centre and was later referred to Tezpur Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

Paul's sudden demise has left the local business fraternity and residents of Orang deeply saddened. As a mark of respect and tribute to the departed businessman, the Orang Traders' Association has decided to keep all business establishments in Orang closed until 11 am on October 10.

The association has appealed to traders and shopkeepers to observe the closure and join the business community in paying their respects to the deceased.

Members of the local business fraternity have expressed grief over Paul's untimely death and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Also Read: Teachers Encouraged to Promote Wildlife Conservation During Awareness Event in Hojai