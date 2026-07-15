Udalguri poets’ meet celebrates multilingual verse, honours Jyotiprasad Kalita with Kavya Sadhana Award

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The fourth poets' meet of the Udalguri District Xahitya Xabha was held at the premises of Khoirabari Town High School on Sunday, bringing together veteran and emerging poets from different parts of the district.

The event was organised by the Poets' Meet Sub-Committee of the Udalguri District Xahitya Xabha in collaboration with the Khoirabari Xahitya Xabha. The poetry session, conducted by young poet and litterateur Jayanta Rajbanshi, was inaugurated by Suvarna Devi, Assistant Professor of Khoirabari College.

Altogether 31 poets participated in the programme by reciting their compositions. Besides Assamese poetry, poems in Bodo and Rabha languages were also presented, reflecting the district's rich literary and cultural diversity.

On the occasion, the Kavya Sadhana Award 2026, instituted in memory of noted educationist, social worker, and former Tangla College Professor Late Dr Hemen Kumar Barua, was conferred on poet and litterateur Jyotiprasad Kalita of Phulkuchi-Paneri. Coinciding with the programme, the Khoirabari Xahitya Xabha also organised a felicitation ceremony for meritorious students and a book release function where retired teacher Dugdha Kumar formally released the 62nd book authored by litterateur Punuram Kalita.

Also Read: Assam: Kamargaon Xahitya Xabha Honours Shobhan Chandra Saikia