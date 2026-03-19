Udalguri Ready for April 9 Polls With 865 Stations and 10 Paramilitary Companies

Udalguri District Commissioner Pulak Patgiri has assured that the district administration is fully prepared to conduct free, fair, and peaceful polling across all assembly constituencies ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly Election.

Addressing a press conference at his office chamber on March 16, Patgiri confirmed that voting will be held on April 9 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.

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