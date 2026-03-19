Udalguri Ready for April 9 Polls With 865 Stations and 10 Paramilitary Companies

Udalguri District Commissioner Pulak Patgiri has assured that the district administration is fully prepared to conduct free, fair, and peaceful polling across all assembly constituencies ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly Election.
Addressing a press conference at his office chamber on March 16, Patgiri confirmed that voting will be held on April 9 from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
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A total of 865 polling stations have been set up across the four Assembly constituencies of Udalguri, Majbat, Tangla, and Bhergaon.
To manage the process, 4,500 presiding and polling officers have been appointed to ensure smooth electoral operations throughout the day.
Seven polling stations have been identified as sensitive and will receive special security arrangements to prevent any disruption during voting.
The administration has taken a step toward inclusivity by establishing 110 women-managed polling stations across the district — a feature designed to encourage greater participation and provide a more comfortable voting environment for women voters.
On the security front, around 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the four constituencies. Patgiri confirmed that five companies are already on the ground, with the remaining forces set to be in position ahead of polling day.