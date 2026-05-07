ULFA-I cadre arrested in Sivasagar; Huge cache of arms and explosives seized

CORRESPONDENTS

SIVASAGAR/DEMOW: In a major breakthrough, an early morning operation on Wednesday conducted by police in Palengi Dhyan Pathar under Demow police station in Sivasagar district led to the arrest of a suspected cadre of the proscribed outfit ULFA (Independent) and the recovery of a significant cache of arms and explosives.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar Papori Chetia, accompanied by Additional Superintendent of Police Moidul Islam and Demow Police Station Officer-in-Charge Hiren Kumar Deka, along with a large contingent of police personnel.

During the operation, police apprehended one Biren Chetia alias Rontu Axom, identified as an active ULFA-I cadre. Police also seized a substantial quantity of arms and incriminating materials from his possession.

Addressing the media, SSP Chetia stated that the recovered items include seven grenades, one bottle grenade, a 9 mm Beretta pistol, ten rounds of live ammunition, cash amounting to Rs 13,500, a mobile phone and several objectionable documents.

The arrested cadre hails from Bezpathar under Moran police station.

Police suspect that the ULFA-I operative had taken shelter in Palengi with plans to carry out subversive activities. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

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