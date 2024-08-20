20-Year-Old Nurse Raped by Doctor at UP Hospital; 2 Staff Allegedly Assisted

MORADABAD: A 20-year-old nurse was reportedly raped by a doctor at a private hospital on Thakurdwara-Kashipur Road in Moradabad district late Saturday night, according to the police.

On Monday, the police arrested Dr Shahnawaz, who lives in Rajpur Kesariya, along with another nurse named Mehnaz and a ward boy named Zunaid.

The arrests followed a complaint filed by the rape survivor's father at Thakurdwara police station on Sunday.

The case was registered under sections 61(2), 64, and 351(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and section 127(2) of the SC/ST Act.

Confirming the arrests, Moradabad SP (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena stated that the medical examination of the victim had been completed and the hospital had been seized.