20-Year-Old Nurse Raped by Doctor at UP Hospital; 2 Staff Allegedly Assisted

MORADABAD: A 20-year-old nurse was reportedly raped by a doctor at a private hospital on Thakurdwara-Kashipur Road in Moradabad district late Saturday night, according to the police.
On Monday, the police arrested Dr Shahnawaz, who lives in Rajpur Kesariya, along with another nurse named Mehnaz and a ward boy named Zunaid.
The arrests followed a complaint filed by the rape survivor's father at Thakurdwara police station on Sunday.
The case was registered under sections 61(2), 64, and 351(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and section 127(2) of the SC/ST Act.
Confirming the arrests, Moradabad SP (rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena stated that the medical examination of the victim had been completed and the hospital had been seized.
The Circle Officer for the Thakurdwara area, Rajesh Kumar, mentioned that the incident took place late on Saturday night and that the accused doctor had also kept the nurse's mobile phone in his possession.
He added that the nurse had told the ward boy Zunaid about the incident and that nurse Mehnaz was also aware of it, but neither of them reported it to the police.
The rape survivor told her family about what happened, leading her father to file a complaint with the Thakurdwara police station. As a result, the police arrested the three suspects.
The 20-year-old woman had been working as a nurse at the private hospital for the past 10 months and had gone to work around 7 pm on Saturday.
According to the complaint, a nurse at the hospital told her that Dr. Shahnawaz wanted to see her in his room.
When she refused, ward boy Junaid and nurse Mehnaz allegedly forced her into Dr. Shahnawaz's room and locked it from the outside. Dr. Shahnawaz then entered the room and reportedly assaulted her.
The doctor also took her mobile phone. When the head nurse arrived on Sunday morning, the survivor reported the incident to her and was then sent home.
