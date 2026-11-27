OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: Morigaon district's innovative education initiative, 'Ullas in Jail - Educating Jail Inmates,' has received national recognition after being selected for the prestigious SKOCH Award.

Launched in June 2024 by the District Non-Formal and Adult Education Department, the initiative aims to provide education opportunities to jail inmates, helping them overcome illiteracy, gain knowledge, and move towards rehabilitation and social reintegration.

So far, 147 inmates have benefited from the programme and received certificates. Implemented under the leadership of Inspector of Schools, Morigaon, Dr Apurba Thakuria, the initiative has emerged as a model of inclusive education. The award will be conferred at a ceremony on December 19 at PHD House, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi.