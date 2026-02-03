Assam Government inaugurates 67 school buildings, lays foundations for 61 more

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: In a major push to strengthen educational infrastructure, the Assam Government inaugurated the newly-constructed buildings of 67 government schools and laid foundation stones for 61 additional school buildings across the state.

The central launch programme was held at Sonapur in Kamrup Metropolitan district, where Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma formally inaugurated the initiative. The event was broadcast live across Assam.

In sync with the central programme, constituency-wise inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremonies were also held in Sonitpur district under various schemes, including the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North Eastern Region, and the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF-XXIX).

Under the Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency, Health & Family Welfare and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal inaugurated facilities at Dhekiajuli Higher Secondary School. In the Naduar constituency, MLA Padma Hazarika inaugurated the school building at Panpur Higher Secondary School. Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava inaugurated the facility at Haleswar Higher Secondary School, while Barchala MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu inaugurated the new building at Missamari Higher Secondary School.

In the Rangapara Assembly constituency, MLA Krishna Kamal Tanti inaugurated the building at PM Shri Rangapara Higher Secondary School. Other programmes included inaugurations at Rangagara Higher Secondary School by Dhekiajuli Anchalik Panchayat President Hemanta Deka, at Neville Higher Secondary School by Sonitpur Zilla Parishad member Minu Tamuli, and at Rangachakua Higher Secondary School by Zilla Parishad member Renuka Devi. Additionally, a foundation stone-laying ceremony for a new building at Khanamukh Higher Secondary School under the Rangapara Assembly constituency was held under the RIDF-XXXI scheme, with MLA Krishna Kamal Tanti in attendance.

