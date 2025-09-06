Unauthorized road in Digboi forces children to wade through water to school

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: An unauthorized and unsanctioned construction of a cement concrete (CC) road at Ward No. 7 in Milan Nagar under the Digboi Municipality Board (DMB) in Assam’s Tinsukia district has triggered outrage among local residents, particularly parents of school-going children.

The 150-metre stretch, executed without estimate, tender, or official sanction, has become a curse for students. With no gradient to allow drainage, stagnant water accumulates along the road, forcing children to walk barefoot through puddles, carrying shoes, socks, and school bags in hand, even after a slight drizzle.

Residents have alleged collusion between the contractor and DMB officials, questioning how a public utility project could proceed without approval from the municipality management.

Dimpi Sonowal, the Vice-Chairman of the DMB, responding to the crisis in the absence of the Chairman and Executive Officer in the office, clarified that the project was considered during a board meeting and had to be executed for public convenience.

Meanwhile, the contractor who approached the Digboi Journalists Union office on Friday morning said that due to obstruction by few local residents, the work remained incomplete, adding that it was allotted ‘verbally.’

