Unemployed Graduate Dilson Godba Leads Free Education Initiative, Recognized by BRMGMC

TINSUKIA: A dedicated unemployed graduate youth, Dilson Godba belonging to the tea-tribe community initiated a laudable step by imparting free education amongst the poor students after he started a study centre in an Anganwadi Kendra at Daimukhia Tea Estate’s Telenga Line under Doomdooma Revenue Circle in Tinsukia district. The centre having shown exemplary performance over the past three years was accorded in recognition as Adopted Secondary Study Centre by Bir Raghab Moran Government Model College (BRMGMC). The centre presently has more than 130 enrollments in secondary level who are studying in various nearby schools.

Appreciating the selfless dedication of Dilson Godba, the principal of BRMGMC Dr Amarjit Saikia who visited the centre on Wednesday announced about the adoption of the study centre by the college and christened as “BRMGMC Adopted Daimukhia Secondary Study Centre”. While the College authority assigned Dilson Godba as centre-in-charge and Akash Bhuyar as assistant centre-in-charge, Lalit Tanti as centre coordinator to liaison between the centre and college.

Dr Saikia further told the gathering that the college would support the centre in constructing a bamboo house to accommodate the students. Besides, the BRMGMC would provide the necessary infrastructure as per need of NEP module in a phased manner. Further, Godba will be admitted to PG course in KKHSOU to pursue higher studies. As Godba has been rendering service free, the College GB will be appraised for his honorarium, said Dr Saikia.

