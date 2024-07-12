Doomdooma Police Organizes Awareness Meet on New Criminal Laws Enforced from July 1

DOOMDOOMA: The Doomdooma Police Station organized an awareness meeting at Marwari Panchayati Bhawan, Doomdooma recently under the leadership of the president of the citizen’s committee of Doomdooma Police Station, Arjun Baruah to generate awareness among masses on three new criminal laws enforced in the country from July 1.

Explaining the objectives of the meeting, the additional superintendent of police (HQ), Tinsukia district Mrinmoy Das said that the central government enacted three new criminal laws namely, “Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023”, “Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023” and “Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023”. These three new laws will replace the three old laws enforced in the country since pre-independence period namely, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr P. C) and the Indian Evidence Act. The meeting was convened to create awareness among the people about these three new laws, he said.

Addressing the meeting the officer-in-charge of Doomdooma Police Station, inspector Manoranjan Saikia illustrated various provisions of the new laws. He said that the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which are already familiar to the people of the country, would no longer be applicable from now onwards.

The meeting was also addressed by journalist and vice-president of citizen’s committee of Doomdooma Police Station Abhijit Khataniar, president of Doomdooma branch of Senior Citizens Association Govinda Phookan, president of Doomdooma Mohila Samity Boby Borah and Indian Medical Association, Doomdooma branch, Dr Pranab Jyoti Deka.

The meeting was attended by Doomdooma Municipal Board vice-president Moni Dutta, Doomdooma Chambers of Commerce president Kishanlal Pareek and a number of dignitaries and representatives of various organisations. The additional superintendent of police (HQ) Mrinmoy Das answered various questions raised by the participants about the three new laws. A section of participants also raised the issue of drug and other narcotic use in various parts of the greater Doomdooma area and urged the police administration to take strict action in this regard.

In his address the president of the meeting urged the people present at the meeting to create awareness among the people of their respective areas about the three new laws. The meeting concluded with the National Anthem sung in chorus.

