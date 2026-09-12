UNICEF-backed orientation in Sivasagar focuses on community feedback to enhance Assam’s disaster management network

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SIVASAGAR: In a significant initiative towards strengthening coordinated disaster management, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Sivasagar, in collaboration with UNICEF Assam and the Inter Agency Group (IAG), Sivasagar, organised a district-level orientation programme on the 'Community Feedback Mechanism' at Hotel Brahmaputra here on Friday.

The programme was organised in accordance with the GO-NGO Protocol of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), with the objective of further strengthening coordination between government agencies and civil society organisations in disaster response and recovery.

Inaugurating the programme, Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav emphasised the importance of coordinated and synchronised efforts in line with the ASDMA GO-NGO Protocol and stressed the need to identify and replicate successful district-level best practices across the State.

More than 60 representatives from over 30 civil society organisations actively involved in disaster response across Sivasagar district participated in the programme.

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