Unidentified accident victim dies at Diphu Medical College & Hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: An unidentified male, approximately 35 years old, who was severely injured in a road traffic accident (RTA), passed away while undergoing treatment at Diphu Medical College & Hospital (DMC&H), Diphu.

According to information received by local authorities, the man was admitted to the hospital at around 3:00 am on February 20, 2026, following the accident. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at approximately 12 noon on the same day.

Hospital authorities conducted the necessary inquest and post-mortem examination as per protocol. The body remains unclaimed and is currently preserved in the morgue of Diphu Medical College and Hospital. As of now, the deceased has not been identified, and no relatives or acquaintances have come forward to claim the body.

Police have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the individual. Anyone with information regarding any missing person matching the description - male aged around 35 years who may have been involved in a road accident in or around Diphu, Karbi Anglong, on or before February 20 - is requested to contact the nearest police station or Diphu Medical College & Hospital authorities promptly.

