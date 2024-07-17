Unidentified Miscreants Steal Gold Ornaments from Rented House in Gaurisagar

Gaurisagar: Unidentified miscreants broke into a rented house in Gaurisagar and stole gold ornaments. The incident caused sensation in the area.

According to reports, the owner of Aatirtha Dhaba, Prashanta Hazarika, was a tenant of the late Jiba Kanta Nath’s house. On July 9, Prasanta Hazarika and his family went to his native village, Santipur Bokabeel, for a religious function. In the absence of people, some unidentified miscreants looted gold ornaments worth Rs 3 lakhs. On July 15, Hazarika went back to his rented house, while entering into his bedroom, he found the almirah in a broken state. He immediately rushed to the Gaurisagar Police Station and filed an FIR.

