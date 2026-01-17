Unidentified woman found hanging near cremation ground in Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A tragic incident came to light on Thursday when the Village Defence Party (VDP) of Dimapur under Udalguri district informed Orang police station about a body of an unidentified female found hanging from a tree near the local cremation ground.

According to police sources, the information was received at around 12 noon on January 15, following which Orang police station registered a General Diary entry vide GDE No. 15 dated 15.01.2026. Senior officials, including the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) and the Executive Magistrate, were immediately informed.

The Executive Magistrate conducted an inquest over the body in the presence of witnesses, following all legal formalities. After completion of the inquest, the body was sent to Udalguri Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police stated that the deceased woman is yet to be identified. Preliminary observations suggest that she may belong to the Adivasi community. At the time of recovery, she was wearing a pink coloured blouse, a grey mekhela, and a shawl. Her age is estimated to be between 35 and 40 years, with a height of approximately 5 feet and a brown complexion.

Meanwhile, police have initiated further legal proceedings and are making efforts to establish the identity of the deceased.

