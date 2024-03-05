Union Deputy Minister Pratima Bhowmik inaugurated BJP election office in Silchar

Silchar: The BJP on Monday flagged off its campaign as the Union Deputy Minister Pratima Bhowmik and inaugurated the election office of the party here in Silchar. Bhowmik, who represents Tripura in the Lok Sabha, later distributed documents of various government schemes to the beneficiaries in a function at Police Parade ground. Address the rally Bhowmik said, the double engine governments had launched a number of welfare schemes to empower the common people and on the basis of these good works, the BJP was now seeking the blessings of the commoners to elect Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for the third time.

Bhowmik lambasted the opposition as she said the Congress was yet to forge alliance with the other parties. The Congress had lost all its credibilities and the opportunist parties would never succeed in joining hands with a common cause.

Pratima Bhowmik said, during the present governments, both in the Centre and in the state, the Barak Valley had seen a massive developmental changes, particularly in the field of communication. Modi government had put extra importance on the development of the north east region. She urged the people to elect the party candidate Parimal Suklabaidya so that the Modi government could come to the power for a consecutive third terms.

Also Read: Tezpur University organized a transformative Workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences

Also Watch: