Tezpur University organized a transformative Workshop on Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences

Tezpur: In order to introduce researchers, students and faculty members to the fields of cutting-edge areas of artificial intelligence and data science, Department of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), Tezpur University started a five-day transformative workshop on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Sciences from Monday.

The workshop is expected to instill confidence among the participants in the emerging areas of data science and artificial intelligence with proper understanding and use of Python packages and libraries to effectively handle complex problems, paving the way for the future of technology.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University said that in a world where technological advancements are rapidly shaping our future, Tezpur University recognizes the pivotal role that Artificial Intelligence and Data Sciences play in driving innovation across various sectors. Prof Singh urged the Department to take initiative to introduce AI as a programme in the department. “We are mulling to introduce AI & Data Science as Post Graduate programme in the University and this workshop may explore possibilities in that direction,” the Vice Chancellor remarked.

Addressing the participants as special guest, Prof DK Saikia, former faculty member of Department of CSE said that Artificial intelligence is frequently related to the development of cognitive abilities similar to those of humans, such as voice interpretation, game play, pattern recognition, etc. Artificial intelligent systems learn to do this by shifting through vast volumes of data and with advancements of so much data, many aspects of data science are gaining immense importance, especially big data, Prof Saikia said.

