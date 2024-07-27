Union Govt Grants Site Clearance for Doloo Greenfield Airport After Uprooting 4 Lakh Tea Plants, Raises Environmental Concerns

SILCHAR: Though more than 4 lakh tea plants were uprooted with the help of at least 150 bulldozers at Doloo tea garden in 2022, the Union government had granted the Site Clearance to the Airport Authority of India only on February 22, the Deputy Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol said. In an answer to the TMC MP Sushmita Dev in the Rajya Sabha, Mohol said, the site clearance was granted on the basis of the recommendations of the Steering Commission on the Greenfield Airports.

Responding to another question by Dev that whether the site clearance was without following the protocol of environmental clearance, Mohol virtually avoided a direct answer. The Deputy Minister said that the environmental considerations were crucial in the planning and development of Greenfield airports.

“These considerations encompass various aspects to minimise the environmental impact and promote sustainability. As per the Greenfield Airports (GFA) Policy, 2008, the developer is required to obtain necessary environment clearances from Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and relevant authorities before commencement of development works for Greenfield Airport,” he explained.

Mohol further added that the Airport Authority was required to prepare a detailed project report including therein the details like Social and Environmental Impact Assessment, timelines for completion of the project etc. Thereafter, prior to commencement of construction works, AAI had to submit an application along with DPR to Ministry of Civil Aviation for grant of “In-Principle” approval.

The proposed Greenfield airport at Doloo near Silchar garnered much controversy since its inception. Two Kolkata based environmentalists had moved the Apex Court which subsequently asked the concerned authorities to obtain the In Principle approval before further work.

