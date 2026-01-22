Union Home Minister Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of 2nd Assembly complex on Jan 30

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Dibrugarh on January 30 to lay the foundation stone of Assam’s second Legislative Assembly Complex, marking a historic milestone in the State Government’s vision to de-velop Dibrugarh as Assam’s second capital.

State Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the high-profile event, which will also feature a public rally expected to draw one lakh people.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of Assam’s second Assembly Complex at Khanikar in Dibrugarh on January 30. He will also address a rally at Khanikar Playground where we expect a gathering of 1 lakh people. Under the direction of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, I have come to take stock of the preparations,” Hazarika an-nounced while inspecting arrangements for the visit.

He told reporters that the establishment of the Assembly Complex represented a concrete step toward realizing Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma’s commitment to elevate Dibrugarh’s status within Assam’s administrative frame-work. The minister added that the Assembly Complex was just the beginning of bigger development plans. “In the com-ing days, in a phase-wise manner, a Minister’s Colony, MLA’s Colony, and Speaker’s residence will be built in Dibru-garh,” he stated, outlining the government’s long-term vision for establishing complete legislative infrastructure in the eastern Assam city.

Beyond the Assembly Complex, Shah’s visit will also witness the central launch of a Rs 692.05 crore flood manage-ment project for Assam. The ambitious initiative aims to transform wetlands across the state into strategic water reserves capable of channelling river water during the monsoon season, addressing one of Assam’s most persistent challenges – annual flooding.

“Water stored in the wetland during flood season will mitigate flood and can be used for irrigation during the dry seasons,” Hazarika said. The minister stated that 14 such wetlands, which he described as ‘big water reservoirs,’ will be developed across Assam as part of the flood control and water management strategy.

He mentioned that the wetland development project represented an innovative approach to Assam’s recurring flood problem, which annually displaces thousands of people and causes extensive damage to agriculture and infrastructure. By converting wetlands into managed reserves, the initiative aims to both absorb excess monsoon water and create irrigation resources for the dry season, potentially revolutionizing the state’s water security.

