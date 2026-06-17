Pabitra Margherita Leads Outreach Campaign, Highlights NDA’s Key Achievements in Nagaland

KOHIMA: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday participated in a series of outreach programmes in Kohima, Nagaland, to mark 12 years of the BJP-led NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of independent India.

As part of the Pragati Path Yatra, he took part in a tree plantation and cleanliness drive at Kisama Heritage Village and visited the Handloom Marketing Complex. He later attended the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sammelan and interacted with professionals, intellectuals and civil society members, highlighting the government's vision of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047.

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