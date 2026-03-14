Union Minister Pabitra Margherita inaugurates indoor stadium at Nagaon school playground

A Correspondent

Nagaon: It was a significant day for the sports fraternity of Nagaon as a newly constructed indoor stadium at the playground of Nagaon Bengali Higher Secondary School was formally inaugurated on Friday. The facility was opened by Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita.

The indoor stadium has been built with funds from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) to strengthen sports infrastructure in the district and provide better opportunities for young athletes.

The playground, popularly known as "Goru Field," serves the students of Nagaon Dawson Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School and Nagaon Bengali Higher Secondary School. It has been developed as an alternative sports ground for the town to support the growing number of sports activities.

Along with the indoor stadium, a spectator gallery has also been constructed, and the development works of the sports complex have progressed rapidly in recent months. After the recent inauguration of the gallery, the modern indoor stadium has now been opened for the use of athletes. Present at the inauguration ceremony, MLA expressed his satisfaction over the completion of the project and highlighted its importance for the sporting community.

He stated that several indoor sports that could not be accommodated earlier at the indoor stadium of the Nagaon Sports Association at Nurul Amin Stadium will now be made available at the newly constructed facility.

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