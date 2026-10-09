Union Minister Pabitra Margherita inaugurates Silkworm Seed Infrastructure at Jorhat

JORHAT: In a significant step towards modernising sericulture infrastructure and strengthening rural livelihoods in the North-Eastern Region, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Shri Pabitra Margherita inaugurated the newly constructed Grainage Building and Cold Storage facility at the CSB-Silkworm Seed Production Centre (SSPC), Rowriah, Jorhat.

Established under the North-East Region Textile Promotion Scheme (NERTPS), the state-of-the-art facility has an annual capacity to produce 30 lakh Disease-Free Layings (DFLs) of mulberry hybrid seed and preserve up to 1 crore DFLs. The infrastructure will help ensure timely availability of quality silkworm seed and enhance seed production efficiency in the region. The upgraded facility is expected to further strengthen the regional sericulture value chain, generate employment opportunities, and create business opportunities for local suppliers and traders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of sericulture farmers. (PIB)

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