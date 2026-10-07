Union Minister Pabitra Margherita sings ‘Mayabini’ with Anganwadi children during special event

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DEMOW: As part of the Sewa Sankalpa Abhiyan 2026 under the Demow Co-District Administration, an Angan Mila Sewa programme was organised at the 2 No. Raichai Adarsha Anganwadi Centre on Monday, with Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita attending as the chief guest. In a memorable moment, Minister Margherita joined the children in singing Zubeen Garg’s popular song ‘Mayabini’ and later addressed the gathering, appreciating the efforts of Anganwadi workers in nurturing young children and highlighting the importance of early childhood care and education. During the event, the Union Minister handed over cheques of Rs 1,000 each, provided by the Assam Chief Minister as special financial assistance, to Dipali Buragohain, an Anganwadi Worker, and Ranumoni Dutta, an Anganwadi Assistant.

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