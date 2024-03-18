Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal addresses meetings at Dibrugarh and Chabua

A CORRESPONDENT

Dibrugarh: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal will be contesting as the party candidate for Dibrugarh constituency in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He highlighted the role of Narendra Modi led NDA government to secure the heritage of Assam, safeguarding the cultural identity, the social Assamese customs and the land rights of the indigenous people. The senior leader of BJP, believes The Modi led NDA government has helped Assam to strengthen its Jatiyotabad ethos.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of our current Prime Minister, the country is finally realizing the fruits of inclusive government that were long denied to us by repeated and inept Congress governance. The vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas,' via which Modi government has reflected its intent to deliver welfare in the last 10 years, has remnants of the Great Ahom King Chaolung Su-ka-pha, beginning from the last man of the society. NDA government remains firmly committed to the philosophy of 'Antodaya' and continue its work to root out corruption for everyone's welfare. The NDA government has rolled out many schemes like Swacha Bharat, Ujjwala, PM Awas Yojana and many others which benefited each and every member of our society. Modi ji has also given us a goal to transform and build a new India which is Viksit on the foundation of Atmanirbharata. This has helped to shape policies of the government to build capacity in order to create opportunities, provide convenience and unlock value".

Sonowal further added, "This is a government who has the resolve and determination to put the commitment into action. When we formed the NDA government in 2016 in Assam, we have been working towards securing the land rights for indigenous sons of the soil. More than 3,67,000 land deeds were distributed to the actual land holders of this state between 2016 and 2019. After the pandemic, the NDA government sustained this mission to empower the indigenous people of Assam by providing 2,70,000 land deeds. In six decades of Congress rule in Assam, they managed to provide only 55,000 land deeds betraying the ethos of Jatiyotabad, reflecting the inefficiency and corruption prevalent among their party leaders. Today, our government has been able to remove illegal encroachers, freeing thousands of acres of land belonging to Satras and Naamghars - which will further bolster their role as the catalysts of Jatiyotabad. With the help of Bhasa Gaurav Achoni, our government provided financial security to 21 literary societies of our indigenous languages like Asomiya, Moran, Chah Janagoshti, Sonowal Kachari, Bodo, Deori, Dimasa, Rabha, Karbi, Mising and Tai Ahom among others. With the implementation of National Education Policy, the Modi government has further strengthened the linguistic character of our society."

Sarbananda Sonowal addressed two meetings on Sunday at Chowkidingee in Dibrugarh and at Manoranjan Baruah Natya Mandir in Chabua where he interacted with the leaders and party workers of Asom Gana Parishad, a key ally of BJP in the state. The meeting was attended by MLA of Chabua-Lahowal constitutency, Ponakan Baruah; AGP's senior leaders like Aditya Goswami, Sunil Rajkhowa, Putul Sonowal, Kamini Baruah, Krishnananda Duarah, along with BJP's senior leaders of Assam like Ujjwal Kashyap, Rituparna Baruah and Bikul Deka. Sonowal also addressed the leaders and members of Asom Mahila Parishad, Asom Yuva Parishad, Asom Chatra Parishad, Asom Chah Parishad, Asom Krishak Parishad from the constituency. A third meeting at Banipur in Dibrugarh by the senior BJP leader was also witnessed by party supporters in hundreds.

