Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal interacts with tea tribe leaders in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: In a major strategic initiative to secure majority vote share from the tea tribe community, the senior BJP leader & the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal interacted with the leaders of various tea tribe communities and organisations in Dibrugarh on Saturday.

More than 50 leaders from the major organisations of the tea community joined the party and were welcomed by Sarbananda Sonowal to the BJP family. The meeting was aimed at chalking out a strategy to align the tea tribe community to support BJP in the forthcoming general elections and ensure win for Sarbananda Sonowal with more than two lakhs votes from tea tribe community in the Dibrugarh constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister and BJP party candidate from Dibrugarh LS constituency, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The tea tribe community are an intrinsic part of the glorious heritage of Dibrugarh. As the tea capital of India, the produce from the world famous tea gardens of Dibrugarh has wafted magic for years around the globe. This has only been possible due to the ingenious and hard working tea tribe community of Assam, who never deterred from their duty and ensured that the best quality of tea is produced from Assam. However, for long, our brethren of tea community were denied their rights or privileges as per democratic traditions or ethos, until 2014. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the leadership, many innovative schemes were devised to ensure that the fruits of democracy and the welfare schemes actually reach the ultimate beneficiary. Schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala, Jal Jeevan, Ayushman Bharat and many more has allowed the citizens of this vibrant democracy to finally enjoy the fruits of democracy. This resulted inclusive development and eradication of middle men who thrived during the Congress regime.”

Criticising the Congress for their misrule, Sarbananda Sonowal added, “The rampant corruption by these middle men, under the watch of repeated Congress governments, eroded the welfare benefits of the people.. This compromised the quality of life. Modiji’s ingenious act to weed out the deep rooted corruption, perpetuated under the Congress regime, helped people realise the true effects of welfare state as it improved the quality of lives. It is a matter of great pride for all of us that more than 25 crores Indians were recovered from the abject poverty in this 10 years of Modi government. This was unthinkable during the Congress regime who were only making lame sloganeering without any corresponding acts of change on ground. This led to the decline of Congress who failed to deliver to the people. This trickling down of welfare schemes benefits has also helped the tea communities to lead a life of dignity and honour with schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana allowing Direct Benefit Transfer, or gas connections, or toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or piped water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission and many such wonderful people centric initiatives that has resulted the quality of life of the people improve considerably. We must continue this journey of development, a journey to Atmanirbharata with ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’ vision.”

Also Read: Assam: CM Sarma Holds Crucial Meeting To Assess Financial Standing Of State Departments

Also Watch: