Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Attends Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration in Bajali

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: Bajali observed Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas on November 15, commemorating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the legendary tribal leader and freedom fighter, at Bandha Sidhani ME School. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India, Sarbananda Sonowal, graced the programme as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the ideals and sacrifices of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, describing him as an enduring inspiration and an embodiment of selfless sacrifice for the nation.

Minister of the Government of Assam and Guardian Minister of Bajali, Nilima Devi, also paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, recalling his immense contributions and sacrifices. The programme featured a live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the occasion. Vibrant performances of Bagurumba and Jhumur dances by young artistes added to the cultural spirit of the event.

Various departments, including Health, Social Welfare, Agriculture, Handloom and Textiles, and Women and Child Development, set up stalls to facilitate access to various government schemes and services for attendees. In her address, District Commissioner Madhumita Bhagawati highlighted the significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas and the importance of preserving the rich heritage, contributions and legacy of tribal communities.

MP of the Barpeta Lok Sabha Constituency, Phani Bhusan Choudhury, MLA of Bajali, Dharmeswar Roy, and other eminent dignitaries were also present.