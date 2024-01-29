Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, laid foundation stone of 100-bed Yoga and Naturopathy Hospital in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, laid the foundation stone of the Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy (CRIYN) along with a 100-bedded Yoga & Naturopathy hospital at Dihing Khamtighat in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

The institution will be developed over a land parcel of nearly 15 acres (45 bighas) at an approximate investment of Rs 100 crore, with the aim of bringing a scientifically valid and useful synergy between traditional knowledge of yoga and Naturopathy and modern tools of technology.

It will establish benchmark standards in education, preventive healthcare, and research in the fields of yoga and naturopathy. This state-of-the-art institute will focus on the fundamental aspects and scientific validation of traditional systems of medicine and practices through evidence-based research, apart from functioning as an international collaboration centre for global promotion and research in yoga and naturopathy.

The institute will also serve as an incubator for startups in the yoga and wellness sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ayush movement has received a tremendous boost as it has become a pioneering force of the global wellness movement. PM’s unrelenting focus on powering India’s growth engine with the Northeast as a powerhouse is resulting in unprecedented growth. Today, we laid the foundation stone for the first of its kind, the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy, with a 100-bed hospital in Dibrugarh. This is yet another testament to empower Assam and the whole of Northeastern India to harness its rich flora and fauna and drive expansion in the Ayush sector, with peripheral growth in the hospitality, patient care, and medical tourism sectors as well. Mother Nature has blessed us with her immense beauty, and this will go a long way in providing a healing touch for people in not just the immediate region but the South Asia region with the rejuvenated, scientifically validated treatment regime through yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, and other traditional forms of medicine.”

The institution will also offer clinical training facilities to train yoga and naturopathy experts for capacity-building programmes in areas of cardiac rehabilitation, diabetes rehabilitation, autoimmune diseases, and NCD risk reduction.

With research and development in the protocols of yoga and naturopathy, CRIYN will develop evidence-based protocols for the management of NCDs that can be integrated with conventional care, reinforcing the integrated medicine approach to patient care.

The hospital will provide inpatient services with yoga and naturopathic protocols to heal and enrich the quality of life.

Speaking on the occasion, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union government has been lending tremendous support by adding one after another central institution, reinforcing strength to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Since the beginning, AIIMS like institutions, medical colleges in every district of Assam, strengthening the Ayush system of medicine with new Ayush hospitals across Assam, and many other progressive steps have bolstered the medical infrastructure in the state. Naturopathy and yoga are the two most important verticals of Ayush, which not only cure your ailments but also rejuvenate your mind and body to take on every challenge and live a healthy life. With the beginning of this hospital and research centre on yoga and naturopathy, the people of Assam as well as the adjoining region will tremendously benefit from its many benefits. I want to thank the Prime Minister for his unwavering commitment to the growth and development of Assam.”

Sarbananda Sonowal further said, “Dibrugarh has an illustrious history as the nerve centre of this region. Endowed with natural resources, it has always proved to be a major driver of growth. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this growth saga has gained momentum since 2014. As PM Modi has made it a point to empower, enable, and energise the Northeast as the powerhouse of India’s economic growth, we stand at the threshold of an opportunity to seize the moment as India cruises towards becoming an Atmanirbhar Bharat. The resurgence of Ayush at the forefront of the global wellness movement not only provides an economic rationale for India, but, more importantly, it is the virtuous and apt direction towards building a Swastha Bharat”.

The centre will provide inpatient, outpatient, and daycare services. The services offered by the centre are naturopathy diet and nutrition, yoga therapy, massage and manipulative therapies, acupressure, acupuncture, chromotherapy, magnetotherapy, physiotherapy, and hydrotherapy treatments. It will help patients effectively manage obesity, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, CVD, stroke, asthma, COPD, migraine, IBS, IBD, arthritis, autoimmune diseases, cancer, and neurodegenerative diseases.

