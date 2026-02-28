Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates projects to bolster inland waterways

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated three major inland waterways infrastructure projects on National Waterway-2 (River Brahmaputra), underscoring what he described as a balanced approach of 'Vikas and Virasat' under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

The projects include the Customs and Immigration Complex at Bogibeel, the Customs and Immigration Complex at Dhubri, and the renovated Heritage Building of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) at Dibrugarh.

The programme, held at Chowkidingee Field, was attended by Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, Public Works Minister Jogen Mohan, and Industries and Commerce Minister Bimal Borah.

MP Rameswar Teli, MLAs Terash Gowalla, Chakradhar Gogoi, Binod Hazarika, Ponakan Baruah, Taranga Gogoi, Sanjoy Kishan, and Bhaskar Sharma were also present, along with Vijay Kumar, Secretary, MoPSW, and Sunil Paliwal, Chairman, IWAI, among other senior officials of the Ministry and IWAI.

Addressing the gathering, Sonowal said that the projects reflected the dynamic governance model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that sought rapid development without losing cultural identity.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are moving ahead with a clear vision of Vikas and Virasat. We are striving toward progress and economic development while preserving our roots, our heritage, and our culture. The Brahmaputra is not just a river; it is our lifeline, our history and our future," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Sonowal said that the newly-inaugurated infrastructure will strengthen logistics, enhance passenger movement and unlock fresh opportunities for trade and tourism in the Northeast.

"For six decades, our most precious asset - the mighty Brahmaputra - was neglected and underutilized by the Congress, despite its immense potential to transform the economy of Assam and the entire Northeast. Today, under the visionary and inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are correcting that historic neglect. We are reclaiming the Brahmaputra as a national growth engine - strengthening connectivity, empowering local communities, boosting trade and tourism, and building a future where development flows as powerfully and purposefully as this great river itself," Sonowal said.

Under the National Waterways Act, 2016, twenty rivers in the Northeast have been declared National Waterways, with the Brahmaputra (NW-2), Barak (NW-16), Dhansiri (NW-31), and Kopili (NW-57) being actively developed.

